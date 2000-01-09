City UNITED Evolution of a rivalry

Carlos Tevez

By Adam Smith @DataSmith101 and Arron Sekhri

The rivalry between Manchester United and Manchester City was forged in Victorian times - but has arguably never been more fierce than it is today.

City are the reigning champions after Pep Guardiola guided them to 100 points last season, but the Premier League years had previously been dominated by United, who won 13 titles under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Here, Sky Sports takes an interactive look at how the competition between the two Manchester clubs has evolved throughout the Premier League era, with City slipping to the third tier before fighting back to overtake their neighbours.

See which players and managers have come and gone. Look at the role of finance in the battle between the clubs. Recall the moments that have defined the derbies and see which kits they have worn...

United dominate early years

Man Utd win seven out of first nine Premier League titles

Ups and Downs

United are the most successful club in England during the Premier League era, lifting the trophy in 13 out of 26 seasons.

And in the season they claimed the fifth of those titles - the legendary treble-winning campaign of 1998/99 - City were playing teams such as Lincoln City and Wrexham in the third tier of English football.

However, United's dominance has been on the wane since Sergio Aguero scored a last-gasp title winner against QPR in 2012, with City claiming three titles to United’s one.

And while United recorded their best finish and points total during the post-Ferguson era last term, they were 19 points adrift of their neighbours at the end of the season. Are City now the dominant force?

League Position

Key Moments

1992

1992

City host QPR in first Monday Night Football on Sky Sports

1996

Relegated 1996

City relegated on goal difference

1998

Relegated 1998

City suffer relegation again and drop to Division Two

1999

Play-off 1999

City win dramatic play-off to climb out of Division Two

2000

Promotion 2000

City secure promotion to Premier League for start of 2000/01

2001

Relegation 2001

City return to Division One after just one season in the top flight

2002

Promotion 2002

City bounce back to Premier League immediately

2003

City move stadium

City leave Maine Road and move to City of Manchester stadium

2008

City sign Robinho

The Abu Dhabi Group takes control of City, signing Robinho for £32.5m - a British transfer record

2009

City sign Tevez Mancini appointed

Carlos Tevez leaves United for City under infamous 'Welcome to Manchester' billboard

Inter Milan manager Roberto Mancini replaces Mark Hughes

2011

Mario Balotelli

City thrash United 6-1 at Old Trafford. Mario Balotelli reveals 'Why always me?' vest

2012

Aguero goal

Sergio Aguero nets a last-gasp goal to clinch City's first Premier League trophy

2014

City champions 2014

Under Manuel Pellegrini, City secure second Premier League trophy and win League Cup

2016

Guardiola appointed City win League Cup

Club announces Pep Guardiola will replace Pellegrini

Willy Caballero saves three successive shootout penalties to help City claim League Cup

2018

City win title

City smash plethora of league records, win League Cup and claim third Premier League title

1993

1996

United win their first Premier League title

1995

Cantona 1995

Eric Cantona receives eight-month ban for attacking fan with kung-fu kick

1996

Beckham 1996 Keegan 1996

David Beckham scores from halfway line

Kevin Keegan launches verbal tirade at United

1999

Giggs 1999 United Treble 1999

Ryan Giggs bares chest after sending 10-man United into FA Cup final

TREBLE SEASON: United beat Bayern Munich 2-1 to win first European Cup in more than 30 years

2001

Ferguson retirement 2001

Sir Alex Ferguson announces he will retire at the end of the season... but changes his mind

2003

Ronaldo 2003 Beckham 2003

United sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Sporting Lisbon for £15m

David Beckham leaves club after Fergie kicks boot in anger and leaves him with cut above eye

2004

1996

United sign Wayne Rooney from Everton for £30m

2006

Glaziers 2006

The Glazers take over United and increase Old Trafford capacity to a league-topping 76,000

2008

Champions League 2008

United lift Champions League trophy after beating Chelsea 6-5 on penalties

2009

Van Der Sar 2009

Edwin van der Sar sets world league clean sheet record by not conceding a goal for 1,311 minutes

2011

Rooney goal

Wayne Rooney produces iconic moment with worldy overhead kick against City

2013

Ferguson retires 2013 Moyes appointed

Sir Alex Ferguson ends 26-year reign and steps down as manager after winning 13th Premier League trophy

United appoint Everton manager David Moyes as Ferguson's successor

2014

Van Gaal 2014

United sack Moyes and Ryan Giggs takes over as caretaker manager, before Louis van Gaal takes charge

2016

Mourinho 2016

United sack Van Gaal two days after winning FA Cup, appointing Jose Mourinho six days later

2017

Rooney Leaves 2017

Wayne Rooney leaves club after making 559 appearances and scoring a club record 253 goals

2018

United finish second

United finish second behind title-winning rivals City - their highest league finish since Ferguson left club

Fergie time

Owen scores late winner in 2009

The Financial Battle

The Abu Dhabi Group's takeover of City in 2008 marked a watershed moment in the balance of power and they immediately smashed the British transfer record to sign Robinho for £32.5m

During the Premier League era, City have spent around £300m more than United - and have out-spent them in seven of the last 10 seasons.

However, they also spent more money in three of the first 10 seasons of the Premier League era when their resources were much more modest.

City's biggest outlays came during Guardiola's overhaul during his first two seasons in charge, while United splashed the most cash during Louis van Gaal's first term - and United's record single purchase (£93m on Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba) is still more than 50% higher than City's (£60m on Riyad Mahrez from Leicester).

Transfers

Record transfer

Riyad Mahrez
£
6
0
m

Riyad Mahrez

Paul Pogba
£
9
3
m

Paul Pogba

Year-by-year breakdown

92/93
£0.5m
£3.1m
93/94
£6.8m
£7.6m
94/95
£2.2m
£10.6m
95/96
£10m
£0.5m
96/97
£3.4m
£10m
97/98
£7.4m
£12m
98/99
£1m
£39m
99/00
£9m
£7m
00/01
£13m
£10m
01/02
£21m
£77m
02/03
£39m
£43m
03/04
£15m
£50m
04/05
£1.3m
£55m
05/06
£11m
£28m
06/07
£6.7m
£24m
07/08
£70m
£93m
08/09
£141m
£40m
09/10
£132m
£24m
10/11
£165m
£26m
11/12
£81m
£56m
12/13
£55m
£68m
13/14
£104m
£69m
14/15
£79m
£175m
15/16
£187m
£140m
16/17
£192m
£166m
17/18
£285m
£147m
18/19
£63m
£74m
Manchester City badge
£
1
.
7
bn
Manchester United badge
£
1
.
4
bn



Rooney's magic moment

Spectacular winner sends Old Trafford into raptures in 2011

The Players

Some of the most iconic players in Premier League history have played for these clubs, but our interactive player list will also remind you of some you may have forgotten.

Steve Bruce, Gary Pallister and Peter Schmeichel all played every game of the 1992/93 season for United, but the only player to do that in a City shirt was the less-heralded David White.

Remember when United signed Cristiano Ronaldo? City's biggest transfer that season was Ben Thatcher. And when United broke the transfer record to land Rio Ferdinand in 2002, City were splashing their cash on Claudio Reyna.

And you may be surprised to learn that Gerard Wiekens once succeeded Michael Brown as City's Player of the Season...

Most Used Players

Derby demolition

Balotelli celebrates as City thrash United 6-1 in 2011

The Managers

The difference in the two clubs' managerial history is stark.

Ferguson remained in charge of United for 26 years - including 21 during the Premier League era - and they turned over three permanent bosses in as many years after his departure.

Including caretaker managers, City have appointed 17 managers during the same period and they have an average term of under two years - with Kevin Keegan, Roberto Mancini and Joe Royle lasting longest.

Managers

Peter Reid

Peter Reid

1990-1993
W59 D31 L46
0 trophies

Tony Book

Tony Book

1993
W0 D1 L0
0 trophies

Brian Horton

Brian Horton

1993-1995
W29 D33 L34
0 trophies

Alan Ball

Alan Ball

1995-1996
W13 D14 L22
0 trophies

Asa Hartford

Asa Hartford

1996
W3 D0 L5
0 trophies

Steve Coppell

Steve Coppell

1996
W2 D1 L3
0 trophies

Phil Neal

Phil Neal

1996
W2 D1 L7
0 trophies

Frank Clark

Frank Clark

1996-1998
W20 D17 L22
0 trophies

Joe Royle

Joe Royle

1998-2001
W74 D46 L51
1 trophy

Kevin Keegan

Kevin Keegan

2001-2005
W77 D39 L60
1 trophy

Stuart Pearce

Stuart Pearce

2005-2007
W34 D19 L43
0 trophies

Sven-Goran Eriksson

Eriksson

2007-2008
W19 D11 L15
0 trophies

Mark Hughes

Mark Hughes

2008-2009
W36 D15 L26
0 trophies

Roberto Mancini

Roberto Mancini

2009-2013
W113 D38 L40
3 trophies

Brian Kidd

Brian Kidd

2013
W1 D0 L1
0 trophies

Manuel Pellegrini

Manuel Pellegrini

2013-16
W100 D28 L39
3 trophies

Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola

2016-Present
W77 D19 L17
3 trophies

Alex Ferguson

Alex Ferguson Alex Ferguson Alex Ferguson

1986-2013
W895 D338 L267
38 trophies

David Moyes

David Moyes

2013
W27 D9 L15
0 trophies

Ryan Giggs

Ryan Giggs

2014 (caretaker)
W2 D1 L1
0 trophies

Louis van Gaal

Van Gaal 2014

2014-2016
W54 D25 L24
1 trophy

Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho

2016-Present
W74 D25 L21
3 trophies

History of the Kits

  • 1992/3
  • 1993/94
  • 1994/95
  • 1995/96
  • 1996/97
  • 1997/98
  • 1998/99
  • 1999/00
  • 2000/01
  • 2001/02
  • 2002/03
  • 2003/04
  • 2004/05
  • 2005/06
  • 2006/07
  • 2007/08
  • 2008/09
  • 2009/10
  • 2010/11
  • 2011/12
  • 2012/13
  • 2013/14
  • 2014/15
  • 2015/16
  • 2016/17
  • 2017/18
  • 2018/19



Derby Days

In terms of Premier League head to heads, United still boast the bragging rights with 21 victories in the 42 meetings.

But City's 55 goals are just eight shy of United's total in these matches and United have failed to win consecutive derbies since winning four in a row between 2008 and 2010.

More recently, City won four successive derbies under Roberto Mancini and Manuel Pellegrini before a 4-2 defeat in 2015.

The goal fests? United won a 4-3 thriller in 2009, but City exacted revenge two years later with a 6-1 romp at Old Trafford - which remains the greatest winning margin to date.

Last season, United secured an important away win to delay City clinching the Premier League title.

Premier League H2H

Manchester City badge
1
3

Draw

8
Manchester United badge
2
1
3-1
4-1
3-1
1-0
1-2
1-6
1-0
1-2
4-1
0-3
1-0
1-2
1-2
1-1
1-1
1-1
0-0
1-1
0-0
0-0
0-0
2-1
2-3
2-0
5-0
0-3
1-0
2-3
0-1
3-1
0-2
3-1
0-1
0-1
2-0
4-3
0-1
2-1
2-3
4-2
0-1
2-3

Pep's Record Breakers

City break multiple records in their 17/18 title-winning season

Armed with 26 years of history, you now have the opportunity to select your ultimate Premier League Manchester combined XI.

Team Selector

City and United players
