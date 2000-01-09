City UNITED Evolution of a rivalry

The rivalry between Manchester United and Manchester City was forged in Victorian times - but has arguably never been more fierce than it is today.

City are the reigning champions after Pep Guardiola guided them to 100 points last season, but the Premier League years had previously been dominated by United, who won 13 titles under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Here, Sky Sports takes an interactive look at how the competition between the two Manchester clubs has evolved throughout the Premier League era, with City slipping to the third tier before fighting back to overtake their neighbours.

See which players and managers have come and gone. Look at the role of finance in the battle between the clubs. Recall the moments that have defined the derbies and see which kits they have worn...