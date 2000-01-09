City UNITED Evolution of a rivalry

The rivalry between Manchester United and Manchester City was forged in Victorian times - but has arguably never been more fierce than it is today.
City are the reigning champions after Pep Guardiola guided them to 100 points last season, but the Premier League years had previously been dominated by United, who won 13 titles under Sir Alex Ferguson.
Here, Sky Sports takes an interactive look at how the competition between the two Manchester clubs has evolved throughout the Premier League era, with City slipping to the third tier before fighting back to overtake their neighbours.
See which players and managers have come and gone. Look at the role of finance in the battle between the clubs. Recall the moments that have defined the derbies and see which kits they have worn...
United are the most successful club in England during the Premier League era, lifting the trophy in 13 out of 26 seasons.
And in the season they claimed the fifth of those titles - the legendary treble-winning campaign of 1998/99 - City were playing teams such as Lincoln City and Wrexham in the third tier of English football.
However, United's dominance has been on the wane since Sergio Aguero scored a last-gasp title winner against QPR in 2012, with City claiming three titles to United’s one.
And while United recorded their best finish and points total during the post-Ferguson era last term, they were 19 points adrift of their neighbours at the end of the season. Are City now the dominant force?
City relegated on goal difference
City suffer relegation again and drop to Division Two
City win dramatic play-off to climb out of Division Two
City secure promotion to Premier League for start of 2000/01
City return to Division One after just one season in the top flight
City bounce back to Premier League immediately
City leave Maine Road and move to City of Manchester stadium
The Abu Dhabi Group takes control of City, signing Robinho for £32.5m - a British transfer record
Carlos Tevez leaves United for City under infamous 'Welcome to Manchester' billboard
Inter Milan manager Roberto Mancini replaces Mark Hughes
City thrash United 6-1 at Old Trafford. Mario Balotelli reveals 'Why always me?' vest
Sergio Aguero nets a last-gasp goal to clinch City's first Premier League trophy
Under Manuel Pellegrini, City secure second Premier League trophy and win League Cup
Club announces Pep Guardiola will replace Pellegrini
Willy Caballero saves three successive shootout penalties to help City claim League Cup
City smash plethora of league records, win League Cup and claim third Premier League title
United win their first Premier League title
Eric Cantona receives eight-month ban for attacking fan with kung-fu kick
David Beckham scores from halfway line
Kevin Keegan launches verbal tirade at United
Ryan Giggs bares chest after sending 10-man United into FA Cup final
TREBLE SEASON: United beat Bayern Munich 2-1 to win first European Cup in more than 30 years
Sir Alex Ferguson announces he will retire at the end of the season... but changes his mind
United sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Sporting Lisbon for £15m
David Beckham leaves club after Fergie kicks boot in anger and leaves him with cut above eye
United sign Wayne Rooney from Everton for £30m
The Glazers take over United and increase Old Trafford capacity to a league-topping 76,000
United lift Champions League trophy after beating Chelsea 6-5 on penalties
Edwin van der Sar sets world league clean sheet record by not conceding a goal for 1,311 minutes
Wayne Rooney produces iconic moment with worldy overhead kick against City
Sir Alex Ferguson ends 26-year reign and steps down as manager after winning 13th Premier League trophy
United appoint Everton manager David Moyes as Ferguson's successor
United sack Moyes and Ryan Giggs takes over as caretaker manager, before Louis van Gaal takes charge
United sack Van Gaal two days after winning FA Cup, appointing Jose Mourinho six days later
Wayne Rooney leaves club after making 559 appearances and scoring a club record 253 goals
United finish second behind title-winning rivals City - their highest league finish since Ferguson left club
The Abu Dhabi Group's takeover of City in 2008 marked a watershed moment in the balance of power and they immediately smashed the British transfer record to sign Robinho for £32.5m
During the Premier League era, City have spent around £300m more than United - and have out-spent them in seven of the last 10 seasons.
However, they also spent more money in three of the first 10 seasons of the Premier League era when their resources were much more modest.
City's biggest outlays came during Guardiola's overhaul during his first two seasons in charge, while United splashed the most cash during Louis van Gaal's first term - and United's record single purchase (£93m on Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba) is still more than 50% higher than City's (£60m on Riyad Mahrez from Leicester).
Some of the most iconic players in Premier League history have played for these clubs, but our interactive player list will also remind you of some you may have forgotten.
Steve Bruce, Gary Pallister and Peter Schmeichel all played every game of the 1992/93 season for United, but the only player to do that in a City shirt was the less-heralded David White.
Remember when United signed Cristiano Ronaldo? City's biggest transfer that season was Ben Thatcher. And when United broke the transfer record to land Rio Ferdinand in 2002, City were splashing their cash on Claudio Reyna.
And you may be surprised to learn that Gerard Wiekens once succeeded Michael Brown as City's Player of the Season...
The difference in the two clubs' managerial history is stark.
Ferguson remained in charge of United for 26 years - including 21 during the Premier League era - and they turned over three permanent bosses in as many years after his departure.
Including caretaker managers, City have appointed 17 managers during the same period and they have an average term of under two years - with Kevin Keegan, Roberto Mancini and Joe Royle lasting longest.
1990-1993
W59 D31 L46
0 trophies
1993
W0 D1 L0
0 trophies
1993-1995
W29 D33 L34
0 trophies
1995-1996
W13 D14 L22
0 trophies
1996
W3 D0 L5
0 trophies
1996
W2 D1 L3
0 trophies
1996
W2 D1 L7
0 trophies
1996-1998
W20 D17 L22
0 trophies
1998-2001
W74 D46 L51
1 trophy
2001-2005
W77 D39 L60
1 trophy
2005-2007
W34 D19 L43
0 trophies
2007-2008
W19 D11 L15
0 trophies
2008-2009
W36 D15 L26
0 trophies
2009-2013
W113 D38 L40
3 trophies
2013
W1 D0 L1
0 trophies
2013-16
W100 D28 L39
3 trophies
2016-Present
W77 D19 L17
3 trophies
1986-2013
W895 D338 L267
38 trophies
2013
W27 D9 L15
0 trophies
2014 (caretaker)
W2 D1 L1
0 trophies
2014-2016
W54 D25 L24
1 trophy
2016-Present
W74 D25 L21
3 trophies
In terms of Premier League head to heads, United still boast the bragging rights with 21 victories in the 42 meetings.
But City's 55 goals are just eight shy of United's total in these matches and United have failed to win consecutive derbies since winning four in a row between 2008 and 2010.
More recently, City won four successive derbies under Roberto Mancini and Manuel Pellegrini before a 4-2 defeat in 2015.
The goal fests? United won a 4-3 thriller in 2009, but City exacted revenge two years later with a 6-1 romp at Old Trafford - which remains the greatest winning margin to date.
Last season, United secured an important away win to delay City clinching the Premier League title.
Draw
Armed with 26 years of history, you now have the opportunity to select your ultimate Premier League Manchester combined XI.
