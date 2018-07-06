Elaine Thompson, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Anita Wlodarczyk and Jimmy Vicaut set for Athletics World Cup

Elaine Thompson is one of several Olympic and world champions that will line-up at the London Stadium for the Athletics World Cup

As well as Great Britain and Ireland's confirmed squad, a host of Olympic and world champions will be at next weekend's Athletics World Cup at the London Stadium.

Great Britain and Northern Ireland confirmed their squad on Thursday as the event was launched in London, joining France, Poland and Jamaica who have already confirmed their teams for two days of competition which you can see live on Sky Sports.

Eyes are immediately drawn to a Jamaican team boasts a wealth of major medals, including double Olympic champion Elaine Thompson.

She will compete in both the women's 100m and 4x100m relay while Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce continues her return to the sport following the birth of her first child by featuring in the relay squad.

Commonwealth champion Ronald Levy and 2015 world champion Danielle Williams ensure Jamaica are well represented in both the men's and women's sprint hurdle events and another Commonwealth Games gold medal winner will compete in the discus.

Fedrick Dacres is confirmed in the squad while Commonwealth silver medallist Shanieka Ricketts adds to a strong field squad too.

World and Olympic champion, and world record holder in the hammer, Anita Wlodarczyk is one of four Poland medallists from last year's World Athletics Championships heading to London.

Anita Wlodarczyk's hammer battle will be one to watch in London

Wojciech Nowicki is confirmed for the men's hammer competition but Wlodarczyk's battle with USA's DeAnna Price looks like being one of the events to watch across the whole weekend.

On the track for the Poles, double European champion Adam Kszczot will return to London 12 months after winning world silver in the men's 800m and four months after winning gold at the World Indoor Championships in Birmingham.

France have announced a squad boasting a mixtures of experienced athletes and some of the brightest young talent headlined by Jimmy Vicaut, the joint-quickest European in history over 100m.

Carolle Zahi impressed at the World Indoors in March and joins the experienced Floria Guei and Vicault in the French sprinting ranks while in the field events, there is no Renaud Lavillenie in the men's pole vault, but Axel Chapelle gets the chance to impress.

