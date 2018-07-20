Kenya's Beatrice Chepkoech smashes women's steeplechase world record

Kenya's Beatrice Chepkoech smashed the world record in the women's 3,000 metres steeplechase with a time of eight minutes 44.32 seconds at the Monaco Diamond League meeting on Friday.

Chepkoech, 27, broke the previous record mark of 8 minutes 52.78 set by Bahrain's Ruth Jebet in 2016 and, after breaking clear 2,000 metres into the race, she finished 16 seconds ahead of her nearest rival.

"I am so grateful," Chepkoech told reporters. "I said from the beginning, from the first lap, and I was watching the time, and I knew I was going to break the world record."

Her previous best was 8:59.36 in Paris last month and she finished fourth in the 2016 Rio Olympics and 2017 London world championships.

American world silver medallist Courtney Frerichs took second in a North American record of 9:00.85.

"That race was incredible," Frerichs said. "Eight seconds under the world record. It's such a huge step for the event."

Noah Lyles celebrated his birthday in style by winning the 200m

Elsewhere Noah Lyles raced to a dominant 200m victory as he celebrated his 21st birthday by crossing the line to victory in 19.65 seconds - the fastest run this season and a meet record.

He said: "It was a great race, especially improving the meet record. I had the same (good) start as I had in Eugene and I felt it. It gives me confidence in what I can do next."

Caster Semenya set a meet record to win the 800m

Caster Semenya also shone in the 800m as she completed a meet record in 1:54.60 to take the win which she explained as "just fantastic".

"Only the last 100m were a little off for me," added Semenya. "Today I wanted to break 1:54 but maybe next time. I wasn't thinking about the world record and it wasn't on my mind."

Semenya is challenging the IAAF over controversial new rules the track and field's ruling body plan to introduce on high testosterone levels in female athletes.