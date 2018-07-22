Andrew Pozzi says he's ready for Europeans after fourth at Anniversary Games

Andrew Pozzi will be heading to Germany for the Europeans in August

GB hurdler Andrew Pozzi insists he is set for the Europeans but admits there are areas to work on after finishing fourth at the Anniversary Games in the London Stadium.

The 26-year-old Sky Sports Scholar would have been desperate for a good show in the 110m hurdles having clattered the third barrier and failed to finish at the World Cup inside the same arena a week before.

There were a couple of nervy moments for Pozzi on Sunday but a strong start and a clear run helped him to fourth spot in a world-class field with a time of 13.36 seconds as Jamaica's Ronald Levy won in 13.13s.

Pozzi, fresh from his first 100m race in seven years on Saturday where he set a new PB, said: "I know I'm in good shape but I still need to fix some stuff technically.

"It's an incredibly technical event so when something is a little out and the timing is not there it really shows in a big way. Small things need to change and then we'll get a much better outcome."

It has been a testing few months since being crowned World Indoor champion in Birmingham in March. He was sixth at the Commonwealth Games and hit by food poisoning in the United States.

With the European Championships in Germany starting on August 7, Pozzi remains upbeat on his form having clocked his fastest time since the Commonwealths on the Gold Coast.

"It was a solid race and I had a good middle," he added. "I was going quite well and clipped a couple of hurdles and lost a bit of rhythm. It was nothing amazing but not too bad either!

"But I go into the Europeans ready. Nothing matters but the Champs. I know what I need to do."

Fresh from her stunning fifth in the 100m final on Saturday at the Anniversary Games, fellow Scholar Imani Lansiquot returned for relay duties and continued her golden form on the second day of the Diamond League meet.

Imani Lansiquot showed off her potential in the 100m in the Diamond League

The 20-year-old south Londoner ran a fine second leg along with Asha Philip, Bianca Williams and Daryll Neita to win in 42.36s.

"It was lovely to be back running a relay in the stadium!," Lansiquot said.

"The Athletics World Cup was great preparation leading into this race and we were able to leave with another season's best.

"I feel I am getting better at running the second leg and I believe the GB girls can go even faster at the Europeans Championships."