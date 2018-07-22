Laura Muir misses British mile record at Anniversary Games

0:43 Laura Muir narrowly missed out on the British Mile record at the Anniversary games. Laura Muir narrowly missed out on the British Mile record at the Anniversary games.

Laura Muir admitted she got her pacing wrong after missing out on the British mile record at the Anniversary Games at the London Stadium on Sunday.

The Scot was chasing Zola Budd's 33-year-old record set in 1985 but fell almost two seconds short as she finished fifth in four minutes 19.28 seconds.

The Diamond League race was won by Holland's Sifan Hassan.

Muir will compete at next month's European Championships in Berlin but is yet to confirm if she will race the 800m, 1500m or both.

"I am little disappointed [not to break the record] but I went through the first half of the race too fast and when you do that, it catches up with you in the second half," said Muir.

"I know the form is there. We did well in training but it's a matter of when you run that fast, you have to be perfect."

Meanwhile, Greg Rutherford confirmed he would not defend his European Championship title.

London 2012 long jump gold medallist Greg Rutherford

The 2012 Olympic champion, who is due to retire at the end of the season, posted two no jumps before leaping 7.55m, having targeted 8m to give him hope of competing in Berlin.

Rutherford only had a slim chance of going to Berlin due to an ankle injury which is causing him severe discomfort.

He said: "Euros are not happening, that's definite. If I spent more time on the runway I could get close but in round three I was in so much pain."

He said: "Euros are not happening, that's definite. If I spent more time on the runway I could get close but in round three I was in so much pain."

The GB 4x100m relay squads won their races with the men setting a world lead of 37.61 seconds. CJ Ujah, Adam Gemili, Zharnel Hughes and Mitchell-Blake cruised to victory, while the women won in 42.3 seconds.

Great Britain's women's winning 4x100m relay team in London.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson cleared 1.95m to come ninth in the high jump as she continues her preparation for Berlin.

Andy Pozzi produced his best outdoor run since the Commonwealth Games as he came fourth in the 110m hurdles in 13.36 seconds.

Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Adam Gemili came fourth and fifth respectively in the men's 200m with Mitchell-Blake, while Dina Asher-Smith came fourth in the women's race.