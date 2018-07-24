GB sprinter Imani Lansiquot earns Berlin European Championships call-up

Imani Lansiqot will run in the relay and individual 100m in Germany

GB sprinter Imani Lansiquot has been drafted into Great Britain's European Championships squad for Germany after a stunning few weeks on the track.

The 20-year-old Sky Sports Scholar did not make the initial team but finishing fifth in a world-class 100m field at the Anniversary Games was another performance the selectors could not ignore.

Lansiquot, who also won relay gold in the eight-nation World Cup in her first senior competition at the London Stadium, will now compete at the Championships starting on August 7.

"I'm so excited for Berlin," said Lansiquot who will run in the 100m and the 4x100m relay.

"It's my first ever senior team and I get to represent my country in two events. I'm really looking forward to doing my best.

"I had two big goals this season, and those were to run a 100m PB and to make my first senior team for the individual event.

1:37 Imani Lansiquot impressed with baton and mic after relay gold at the World Cup Imani Lansiquot impressed with baton and mic after relay gold at the World Cup

"I'm over the moon to have achieved both in the space of a few weeks, and I'm glad to have bounced back from the disappointment of not qualifying automatically at the British Trials earlier in July.

"I'm sure my coach and I will draw up a great plan moving forward into the champs, and, like always, I'm there to put my best foot forward and get all the experience I can.

"To run another PB this season would be ideal, as I still feel like I have a lot more I'd like to work on in my race.

"This is all preparation towards the 2020 Olympics, and so to finally breakthrough into the senior scene is great for my confidence and my plans towards Tokyo."