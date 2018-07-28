Russia remain suspended from international athletics, say IAAF

Russia will remain banned from international athletics until December at the earliest despite making “significant progress”, the International Association of Athletics Federations [IAAF] has announced.

The Russian athletics federation (RusAF) was suspended by the IAAF in November 2015, after the World Anti-Doping Agency investigated allegations of widespread doping.

The IAAF council said they were "unanimous" in their decision to retain the ban despite admitting the country has "in some cases gone above and beyond what was required" in order to have the suspension lifted.

"There are still some gaps to be filled," said IAAF president Lord Coe.

"Progress has been made in key areas, but we aren't yet at that point where every element of that (reinstatement) criteria has been met."

The IAAF's Russia Taskforce chair Rune Andersen said RusAF have further demands to be met.

Independent chairperson of the IAAF Taskforce for Russia, Rune Andersen

All costs incurred by the world body and of associated cases taken to the Court of Arbitration for Sport must be paid for and the Russian Anti-Doping Agency [Rusada] must also be reinstated by WADA.

In relation to the latter aspect, the IAAF said WADA is hoping for a breakthrough at its executive committee meeting in September.

Significantly, Russia must also acknowledge findings from investigations that showed the country's doping conspiracy was state-sponsored while Russian authorities must give access to doping tests carried out at Rusada's Moscow laboratory between 2011 and 2015.

Russians are not universally banned from elite competition, however, with 74 competitors from the country cleared to compete as authorised neutral athletes this year. A further 68 have been refused permission by the IAAF.

The IAAF council also said it had agreed for athletes to have the chance to switch national allegiance once again after the IAAF had announced a freeze in February 2017.

A working group has since assessed proposals for new regulations to combat the trafficking of athletes.

Athletes will now face a waiting period of a minimum of three years before being allowed to switch, with the restriction that they can transfer only once and not before the age of 20.

A review panel will also determine the credibility of each case.