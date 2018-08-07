Imani Lansiquot overjoyed after sixth in 100m final at European Championships

Imani Lansiquot was running in her first senior major championships

British sprinter Imani Lansiquot has opened up on her emotions after a stunning debut show in her first major final at Berlin's Olympiastadion.

The 20-year-old Sky Sports Scholar finished sixth in Tuesday's 100m final and had to watch fellow Brit and now European champion Dina Asher-Smith celebrate a few feet ahead, but the experience has fired her up for even greater things.

A 11.11 PB at the Anniversary Games three weeks ago to become the country's sixth fastest woman gave a taste of her form, but to clock 11.14 at her first senior championships on foreign soil in a world-class final including Dafne Schippers was phenomenal.

"It's a bit disappointing having gone into a competition aiming for a medal and a win, but I really can't complain," Lansiquot said.

2:10 Imani Lansiquot takes you behind the scenes on her Tenerife training camp Imani Lansiquot takes you behind the scenes on her Tenerife training camp

"This time last year I was in a completely different situation. I never imagined I could be a European finalist.

"It was like being in my wildest dreams. These were the finals I'd watch on Youtube and I'm actually part of it!

"It's a really great experience and with the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in mind this is exactly where my coach and I would need me to be."

Lansiquot earned a late-call up to the GB squad after her fifth at the Anniversary Games at London's Olympic Stadium and relay gold in the eight-nation World Cup in her first senior competition.

Dina Asher-Smith broke the British record in her 100m victory

She will he hoping to repeat her success with her GB team-mates in the sprint relay at the weekend to bring the European Championships to a close.

"I've got my first taste of senior experience and I know I'm going to be even better next year," Lansiquot added.

"This is just the beginning. I cannot wait for the relay at the weekend."

Fellow Sky Sports Scholar Andrew Pozzi kicks off his European campaign in the 110m hurdles on Thursday.