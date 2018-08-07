Athletics News

Imani Lansiquot overjoyed after sixth in 100m final at European Championships

Last Updated: 07/08/18 10:24pm

Imani Lansiquot was running in her first senior major championships
British sprinter Imani Lansiquot has opened up on her emotions after a stunning debut show in her first major final at Berlin's Olympiastadion.

The 20-year-old Sky Sports Scholar finished sixth in Tuesday's 100m final and had to watch fellow Brit and now European champion Dina Asher-Smith celebrate a few feet ahead, but the experience has fired her up for even greater things.

A 11.11 PB at the Anniversary Games three weeks ago to become the country's sixth fastest woman gave a taste of her form, but to clock 11.14 at her first senior championships on foreign soil in a world-class final including Dafne Schippers was phenomenal.

"It's a bit disappointing having gone into a competition aiming for a medal and a win, but I really can't complain," Lansiquot said.
2:10
Imani Lansiquot takes you behind the scenes on her Tenerife training camp
"This time last year I was in a completely different situation. I never imagined I could be a European finalist.

"It was like being in my wildest dreams. These were the finals I'd watch on Youtube and I'm actually part of it!

"It's a really great experience and with the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in mind this is exactly where my coach and I would need me to be."

Lansiquot earned a late-call up to the GB squad after her fifth at the Anniversary Games at London's Olympic Stadium and relay gold in the eight-nation World Cup in her first senior competition.

Dina Asher-Smith broke the British record in her 100m victory
She will he hoping to repeat her success with her GB team-mates in the sprint relay at the weekend to bring the European Championships to a close.

"I've got my first taste of senior experience and I know I'm going to be even better next year," Lansiquot added.

"This is just the beginning. I cannot wait for the relay at the weekend."

Fellow Sky Sports Scholar Andrew Pozzi kicks off his European campaign in the 110m hurdles on Thursday.

