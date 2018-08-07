Imani Lansiquot overjoyed after sixth in 100m final at European Championships
By Mark Ashenden
Last Updated: 07/08/18 10:24pm
British sprinter Imani Lansiquot has opened up on her emotions after a stunning debut show in her first major final at Berlin's Olympiastadion.
The 20-year-old Sky Sports Scholar finished sixth in Tuesday's 100m final and had to watch fellow Brit and now European champion Dina Asher-Smith celebrate a few feet ahead, but the experience has fired her up for even greater things.
A 11.11 PB at the Anniversary Games three weeks ago to become the country's sixth fastest woman gave a taste of her form, but to clock 11.14 at her first senior championships on foreign soil in a world-class final including Dafne Schippers was phenomenal.
"It's a bit disappointing having gone into a competition aiming for a medal and a win, but I really can't complain," Lansiquot said.
"This time last year I was in a completely different situation. I never imagined I could be a European finalist.
"It was like being in my wildest dreams. These were the finals I'd watch on Youtube and I'm actually part of it!
"It's a really great experience and with the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in mind this is exactly where my coach and I would need me to be."
Lansiquot earned a late-call up to the GB squad after her fifth at the Anniversary Games at London's Olympic Stadium and relay gold in the eight-nation World Cup in her first senior competition.
She will he hoping to repeat her success with her GB team-mates in the sprint relay at the weekend to bring the European Championships to a close.
"I've got my first taste of senior experience and I know I'm going to be even better next year," Lansiquot added.
"This is just the beginning. I cannot wait for the relay at the weekend."
Fellow Sky Sports Scholar Andrew Pozzi kicks off his European campaign in the 110m hurdles on Thursday.