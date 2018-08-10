Matthew Hudson-Smith wins gold at European Championships in Berlin

Matthew Hudson-Smith celebrates winning gold in the men's 400m

Matthew Hudson-Smith claimed gold in the men's 400m at the European Championships in Berlin.

The 23-year-old dominated the race to win in 44.78 seconds and seal Britain's third medal in Berlin on Friday.

He was favourite going into the race and justified that billing but missed out on Iwan Thomas' 21-year-old British record.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson claimed heptathlon silver after finishing just 57 points behind Nafissatou Thiam.

The 25-year-old was unable to overhaul Belgium's Thiam, who took the title to add it to her world and Olympic crowns.

Johnson-Thompson needed to finish 14 seconds ahead of Thiam in the 800m but clocked two minutes 09.84 to finish 10 seconds ahead.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson settled for silver in the women's heptathlon

She still recorded a personal heptathlon best of 6759 points and completes her season with two golds and one silver to secure the target she set in March.

Johnson-Thompson secured the pentathlon title at the World Indoors in Birmingham before winning the Commonwealth Games heptathlon crown in Australia in April.

"I'm happy with the whole attitude, the whole heptathlon, my progression and the fact that I feel like I'm on to something - I'm satisfied with the performance but I definitely want more," she said.

Dina Asher-Smith's treble bid remained on track after she qualified for the 200m final.

The 22-year-old reached Saturday's showpiece by winning her semi-final in 22.33 seconds.

She won the 100m title in a British record of 10.85 seconds on Tuesday and also has the sprint relay to come.

Dina Asher-Smith qualified for the 200m final

Asher-Smith said: "That was quite comfortable, surprisingly. I'm happy with it, but it's obviously all about tomorrow.

"The last couple of days have been strange - obviously having a new PB of 10.85 has been insane, but for me it's mainly been about sleeping and trying to get some recovery in.

"I knew I had to come out here and do the best that I can."

Andrew Pozzi finished a disappointing sixth in the men's 110m hurdles final

There was disappointment for Andrew Pozzi and his attempts to claim a medal in the 110m hurdles final.

The 26-year-old Sky Sports Scholar has had a stuttering outdoor season in the build-up to Germany and had to settle for a sixth-placed finish in a time of 13.48 seconds at Berlin's Olympiastadion.

Frenchman Pascal Martinot-Lagarde won the race ahead of Sergey Shubenkov from Russia and Cuban-born Spaniard Orlando Ortega.