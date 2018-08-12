Volha Mazuronak wins marathon despite nose bleed

Volha Mazuronak won the women's marathon at the European Championship in Berlin

Belarus' Volha Mazuronak overcame an early nose bleed to take gold in the women's marathon at the European Championships in Berlin.

The 29-year-old long-distance runner won in a time of 2:26:22, six seconds ahead of France's Clemence Calvin, with the Czech Republic's Eva Nyvltova taking the bronze.

Shortly after half an hour's racing, Mazuronak could be seen with blood on her face, but she maintained her focus and continued running.

Mazuronak suffered a nose bleed early on in the race

That was not the only dramatic moment of Mazuronak's race, however, as she almost let the race slip from her grasp on the final corner.

She ran straight ahead instead of turning, allowing Calvin to gain ground, but regained her composure and sprinted away to take the title.

Mazuronak finished fifth in the women's marathon at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games, but this European title represents a career highlight.