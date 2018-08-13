Dina Asher-Smith ready for Tokyo 2020 after triple gold in Berlin

Dina Asher-Smith is targeting success at Tokyo 2020

Great Britain's Dina-Asher Smith admits she is now a "target" for the world's fastest sprinters following her triple gold at the European Athletics Championships in Berlin.

Asher-Smith led Great Britain to victory in the 4x100m, having already won gold in the 100m and 200m on Saturday to become the first Briton win all three at a major championships.

The 22-year-old is now the youngest women to run sub-10.9 seconds for the 100m and sub 21.9 seconds in the 200m, but remains unfazed by the mounting pressure brought by her success.

Asher-Smith won the 200m in the fastest time this year

"I don't really think about being a target because ultimately if you're running fast you're always a target for somebody," she said. "Before I was running sub-11 seconds consistently I was still a target for the girls in Britain.

"But, now I run 10.9 seconds more often, I become a target for a different group of girls. The fact I'm a target never changes, but for me the aim this season was to make sure I could consistently perform under 11 seconds.

"When I got to the World Championships in Doha next year and ultimately Tokyo in 2020 I have to be able to push out those times and run them when I need to get through the rounds."

Dina Asher-Smith broke the British record in her 100m victory

Asher-Smith is now the one to watch for Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, but insists she is unburdened by any potential expectation.

When asked if she was ready for the pressure of competing at the top as one of the favourites, she said: "I'm one of those people that's in their own little world so I don't tend to notice pressure, I'm quite good at blocking things out.

"There's lots of mutes on my Instagram so I definitely control the bubble that I'm in to make sure I don't notice anything really.

"When I come into the race I think, 'Hey, let's go out and do your best today' and there's no other thoughts in my head."