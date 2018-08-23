GB hurdler Andrew Pozzi still upbeat after Birmingham Grand Prix

Andrew Pozzi shined in the Birmingham heats before fading in the final

Andrew Pozzi remains in good spirits after finishing fifth in the 110m hurdles final at the Birmingham Grand Prix.

The 26-year-old Sky Sports Scholar would have been desperate to impress at the Alexander Stadium in one of his last races of the season after missing out on a medal at the European Championships.

Pozzi has shown glimpses of form during a testing campaign - a season's best of 13.28 seconds at those Euros in Berlin - not to mention a British title and a World Indoor title in March.

He has also admitted to needing to fix some technical issues.

But after winning his heat in Birmingham - the penultimate leg of the Diamond League series - Pozzi is satisfied with his overall progression.

1:08 Pozzi gives us his top three hurdling tips Pozzi gives us his top three hurdling tips

"After a long and gruelling season, it was great to follow the Europeans with the Birmingham Grand Prix," said Pozzi who was in contention in the first half of the final before dropping back to finish fifth in 13.35s.

"At a time when most athletes are exhausted it was brilliant to race at such a fun and enjoyable meeting.

"My performances were solid. Given the circumstances, I'm relatively pleased with the races as I was focusing on eliminating mistakes at the end of my race and not hitting hurdles.

"That was successful, but all in all, I didn't have much in the tank for a fast time. It was still a really competitive and fun competition in front of a great home crowd."