Sprint legend Michael Johnson recovering after 'mini stroke'

Michael Johnson was shocked to suffer his 'mini stroke'

Four-time Olympic sprint champion Michael Johnson is on the mend having suffered a 'mini stroke'.

The 50-year-old American, who won 200m and 400m gold at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics and was the world record holder in both events, revealed his medical concerns on Twitter on Saturday evening.

Johnson, who retired from the track in 2008, tweeted: "Last week I rather surprisingly suffered what's known as a Transient Ischemic Attack or mini stroke.

Johnson in full flow at his historic Atlanta Olympics in 1996

"The good news is I'm back at home with my family, cleared of any heart issues and have already made great progress on my road to a full recovery.

"It seems these things can affect anyone, even the once fastest man in the world!

"I'm no stranger to a good exercise plan and have thrown myself into it with my usual focus and determination.

"In these situations being a former athlete has really helped with mindset but also a reminder that you need to take of yourself.

"I will be posting updates on my recovery often. Thanks for all the words of encouragement!"

Johnson is the only male athlete to win the 200m and 400m at the same Olympics (1996). He is also an eight-time World champion.