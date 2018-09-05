Tatyana Lebedeva and Maria Abakumova stripped of World Championship medals for doping violations

Russian athletes Tatyana Lebedeva and Maria Abakumova have been stripped of three World Championship medals because of doping violations.

The Athletics Integrity Unit, which handles doping cases in track and field, says Abakumova has had her javelin results from August 2008 to August 2012 erased, stripping her of World Championship bronze from 2009, and the gold medal from 2011.

Long jumper Lebedeva has also been stripped of her results between August 2008 and August 2010, a period that includes her winning a silver medal at the 2009 World Championships.

Abakumova and Lebedeva had already been disqualified from the 2008 Olympics after a 2016 retest of their samples came back positive.

The process had been delayed because the duo had made an unsuccessful legal challenge to their bans.