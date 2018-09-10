Dance Fit will be available On Demand

3:04 Dance Fit: Behind The Scenes Dance Fit: Behind The Scenes

Dance Fit will be available on On Demand from Monday, September 17.

Former model Kelly Brook is joined in collaboration with professional dance partner Brendan Cole with all six episodes available.

0:16 Here's a sneak peak behind the scenes of Dance Fit Here's a sneak peak behind the scenes of Dance Fit

The fitness-focused show will be bringing you Latin and Ballroom routines that you can do at home so make sure you don't miss any of them...