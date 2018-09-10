Athletics News

Dance Fit will be available On Demand

Dance Fit: Behind The Scenes
Dance Fit will be available on On Demand from Monday, September 17.

Former model Kelly Brook is joined in collaboration with professional dance partner Brendan Cole with all six episodes available.
Here's a sneak peak behind the scenes of Dance Fit
The fitness-focused show will be bringing you Latin and Ballroom routines that you can do at home so make sure you don't miss any of them...

The 6 episodes for the series available in September are:

1 Cha Cha
2 Salsa
3 Jive
4 Quickstep
5 Rumba
6 Waltz

