Tim Tebow set to miss rest of season, ending hopes of New York Mets call-up

Tim Tebow had hoped to be playing in Major League Baseball by the end of the season

Tim Tebow's hopes of a Major League Baseball debut this season appear to be over after he broke his hand.

The former NFL quarterback, who is trying to come through the New York Mets minor-league system, suffered the injury last week while playing for their Double-A affiliate in Binghamton.

He has now been placed on injured reserve and Mets assistant general manager John Ricco said: "His season is effectively over."

Tebow switched sports in 2016 after attempting an NFL comeback with the Philadelphia Eagles, which ended with him being released after playing in four pre-season games.

The 31-year-old signed with the Mets in September 2016 and played at Single-A in his first full season, hitting a total of eight home runs across two teams.

Tebow has improved significantly in his second season of professional baseball, upping his batting average to .273, hitting six home runs and batting in 36 runs - he also played in the Eastern League's All-Star Game.

That had led to talk of a possible call-up in September, when major league rosters expand, but Tebow is now likely to spend the rest of the season on the injured list after breaking the hamate bone in his right hand.