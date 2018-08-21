Nun throws Chicago White Sox's ceremonial first pitch

0:22 Sister Mary Jo Sobieck takes ceremonial first pitch at the Guaranteed Rate Field Sister Mary Jo Sobieck takes ceremonial first pitch at the Guaranteed Rate Field

Chicago White Sox invited a nun from a nearby high school to take their ceremonial first pitch against the Kansas City Royals.

Normally we are used to seeing the likes of Kelsey Grammer or Martin Lawrence throwing out the first pitch before a baseball game but the White Sox opted for something more unique.

Sister Mary Jo Sobieck from Marian Catholic High School, where she teaches theology classes, was given the honour of throwing the ball from the middle of the field before their 3-1 loss against the Royals.

White Sox manager Rick Renteria said: "She was pretty good actually. We talked to her a little but before we were talking to her, she was talking to someone and she wanted to warm up

"She had a mitt and a ball. She gave him the mitt. She stepped back at about 45 feet and threw a bullet."

The team later tweeted calling it one of the best pitchers they have ever seen as a guest before the game - she stole the show.

Chicago currently sit fourth in the American League Central having won 47 and lost 77. The Cleveland Indians sit top of their table.

