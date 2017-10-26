Houston Astros outlast LA Dodgers in game two to square World Series

George Springer celebrates after hitting a two-run home run in the 11th inning

The Houston Astros beat the LA Dodgers 7-6 in an 11 inning thriller to square the World Series at one-all.

It was a first ever win in a World Series game for the Astros, who were swept four-nil by the Chicago White Sox in their only other appearance in the Fall Classic in 2005.

This game certainly lived up to the classic moniker, with George Springer hitting a two-run home-run in the 11th to seal the win on a wild night at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers seemingly had the game under control as they took a three-one lead into the eighth inning, their record this season when leading games at that point was 98-0, now it's 98-1.

It was the visitors who took the lead in the third inning when Josh Reddick scored on Alex Bregman's single, but LA answered back in the bottom of the fifth thanks to Joc Pederson's solo home-run, the first of a World Series record eight homers in the game.

The home team went further ahead in the sixth through Corey Seager's two-run home-run over the left field fence.

That was it until the top of the eighth when Carlos Correa's single to centre scored Bregman. The Astros tied things up at three-all in the ninth when Marwin Gonzalez homered to centre.

So to extra innings and two more massive home-runs for Houston, first Jose Altuve, then Correa put the visitors five-three up.

That lead was short-lived, however, as Yasiel Puig's home-run in the bottom of the 10th cut the lead to one, before Enrique Hernandez's single to right allowed Logan Forysthe to score and force the game into an 11th inning.

Up stepped Springer for his moment of glory, his two-run blast putting the Astros ahead for good.

But even then the scoring wasn't done as Charlie Culberson's home-run for LA in the bottom of the inning kept the drama going, but Houston hung on for the win

The series now heads back to Houston for games three, four and five on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.