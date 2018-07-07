Kevin Durant agrees new Golden State Warriors deal

Kevin Durant has won back-to-back NBA titles since joining Golden State in 2016

Kevin Durant is to remain with the Golden State Warriors, the NBA champions have announced.

The 29-year-old forward was a key figure in helping Golden State win back-to-back NBA titles. He averaged 28.8 points, 10.8 rebounds in the 2018 finals as he landed the Bill Russell NBA Finals Most Valuable Player Award for the second year in succession.

The Golden State Warriors have not released details of the agreement reached with Durant over his new deal with the franchise.

Durant, who hails from Washington DC, has been one of the NBA's most consistent performers since being selected by the Seattle Supersonics as a second-round draft pick back in 2007.

He was named Rookie of the Year after his first season before the team relocated to Oklahoma City.

Durant has featured in the NBA All-Star Game in each of the last nine seasons.