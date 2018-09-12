LeBron James tipped to win NBA MVP in first season as a Los Angeles Laker by Chauncey Billups

LeBron James has left the Cleveland Cavaliers

LeBron James has been tipped to win a fifth NBA MVP award this season, following his move to the Los Angeles Lakers, by Chauncey Billups.

The 33-year-old James, who last won the award in 2013, left the Cleveland Cavaliers in free agency to try and help the one of the NBA's most storied franchises, the Lakers, return to their former glory.

James helped his hometown Cavaliers win an NBA Championship in 2016 and Billups feels the time is right for the 14-time All Star to take on a fresh challenge.

When asked about James' move, Billups, who was named the 2004 Finals MVP when he won the NBA Championship with the Detroit Pistons, told Sky Sports News: "I love it. I think he did all he could do in Cleveland. He brought them a championship, which is what he always wanted to do.

"It is a lifestyle change moving to Los Angeles and playing for a storied franchise like the Lakers so I am happy for LeBron."

0:31 Chauncey Billups believes the arrival of LeBron James will transform the fortunes of the Lakers Chauncey Billups believes the arrival of LeBron James will transform the fortunes of the Lakers

The Lakers, who have won 16 titles, have been absent from playoffs since crashing out in the first round in 2013 but Billups believe the arrival of James will transform the fortunes of the franchise.

"I think LeBron James is going to be the MVP this year," Billups said. "I think he is going for it and he is going to change the trajectory of the Lakers team for a long time.

"They will be a pretty good team and he will get great numbers.

"I think LeBron is going to be the MVP of the league this year."

James currently has four MVP awards (2009, 2010, 2012, 2013). If he wins a fifth he would draw level with Michael Jordan and Bill Russell on the all-time Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the all-time leader with six.

0:31 Former NBA players Richard Hamilton and Chauncy Billups say British fans should be excited to watch the New York Knicks play the Washington Wizards. Former NBA players Richard Hamilton and Chauncy Billups say British fans should be excited to watch the New York Knicks play the Washington Wizards.

Billups is in London to promote this year's NBA Global Game between the New York Knicks and Washington Wizards on January 17, and he has told British fans they are in for a treat.

"It is very exciting. You get to see the best athletes in the world - NBA players," Billups said.

"I know the players will be excited to come to the O2 Arena on January 17.

"You have got John Wall, you have Bradley Beal and you have got Dwight Howard on the Wizards now.

"On the other side, (Kristaps) Porzingis - hopefully he is playing and back from injury - and they have got the young kid Kevin Knox, who is a rookie and is going to be an outstanding player in the league too.

"There is so much good talent to go and watch."