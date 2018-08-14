Carmelo Anthony joins Houston Rockets on one-year deal

Carmelo Anthony has signed a one-year deal with the Houston Rockets

Ten-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony has signed a one-year deal with the Houston Rockets.

The 34-year-old forward was released by the Atlanta Hawks in July after being traded from the Oklahoma City Thunder at the end of the season.

Rockets general manager Daryl Morey announced the signing on Monday and the club posted a photo of Anthony signing his contract on Twitter.

The three-time Olympic gold medallist joins the NBA championship hopefuls on a contract worth $2.4m.

Star players James Harden and Chris Paul led the Rockets to the Western Conference finals last season, where they were defeated by eventual champions, the Golden State Warriors.

Anthony has averages of 24.1 points, 6.5 rebounds and three assists across his 15-year career, which also included stints with the Denver Nuggets and New York Knicks.

The new NBA season gets underway on October 16.