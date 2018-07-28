Marcus Ehning and Pret A Tout win Rolex Grand Prix at CHIO Aachen

Marcus Ehning, now 44, won Olympic gold back in 2000

German rider Marcus Ehning and his horse Pret A Tout have won the Rolex Grand Prix at CHIO Aachen to claim the second equestrian major of 2018.

Ehning produced three exceptional clear rounds as second place went to Luciana Diniz, riding Fit For Fun 13, while third was taken by Pedro Veniss, riding Quabri De l'Isle.

"I think I like it here now," Ehning said. "This is the best show in the world and the course was huge, but I think it was very good. My horse gave me a lot of confidence, it was his day today."

Congratulations to Marcus Ehning and Pret A Tout on winning the Aachen Rolex Grand Prix 2018 🏆 — Sky Sports Horses 🏇 (@SkySportsHorses) July 22, 2018

"It [was] a very tough course this year," admitted course designer Frank Rothenberger, who assembled an impressive first round with 13 obstacles, reaching up to 1.70 metres.

The second round consisted of 12 obstacles and 15 jumping efforts, including an imposing triple combination situated in the far corner of the arena, while the course was re-built for the third and final round - the jump-off.

Ehning flew around the course in a time of 38.34 seconds and the 40,000 home crowd in Aachen, Germany erupted to celebrate his third-clear round.

Eager fans will now be looking to the next equestrian major at the CSIO Spruce Meadows 'Masters' in September, where Ehning will now have the chance to emulate his performance.

"For Marcus, his Grand Slam journey has started, he will now be able to continue it at Spruce Meadows," added show director Frank Kemperman.