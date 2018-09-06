Rolex Grand Slam equestrian on Sky Sports

0:55 Ehning's winning round at Aachen Ehning's winning round at Aachen

The next leg of the Rolex Grand Slam takes place on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Arena at 6.30pm, where more than 87,000 equestrian fans are expected at the world famous Spruce Meadows showground in Calgary.

Some of the world's show jumping elite are in action including former world No 1 Germany's Marcus Ehning, who is hoping his Grand Slam journey continues having won the last leg in Aachen back in July with Pret A Tout and set himself up for that million euro bonus in Geneva in December.

Previous 4 Grand Slam Events Winners

Marcus Ehning (Ger) - CHIO Aachen - July 2018

Niels Bruynseels (Bel) - Dutch Masters - March 2018

Ken Farrington (USA) - Geneva - December 2017

Philipp Weishaupt (Ger) - Spruce Meadows - September 2017