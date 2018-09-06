Equestrian News

Home

Rolex Grand Slam equestrian on Sky Sports

Last Updated: 06/09/18 11:21am
0:55
Ehning's winning round at Aachen
Ehning's winning round at Aachen

The next leg of the Rolex Grand Slam takes place on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Arena at 6.30pm, where more than 87,000 equestrian fans are expected at the world famous Spruce Meadows showground in Calgary.

Some of the world's show jumping elite are in action including former world No 1 Germany's Marcus Ehning, who is hoping his Grand Slam journey continues having won the last leg in Aachen back in July with Pret A Tout and set himself up for that million euro bonus in Geneva in December.

Previous 4 Grand Slam Events Winners
Marcus Ehning (Ger) - CHIO Aachen - July 2018
Niels Bruynseels (Bel) - Dutch Masters - March 2018
Ken Farrington (USA) - Geneva - December 2017
Philipp Weishaupt (Ger) - Spruce Meadows - September 2017

Also See:

Trending

Around Sky Sports

Get Sky Sports

Watch more sport than ever before

Sky Sports Pass

Watch the Premier League for just £7.99.

Win Win Win

Win in our free to enter competitions section

Free Golf Game

Play amazing courses on PC, tablet or mobile!

©2018 Sky UK