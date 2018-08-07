Usain Bolt handed opportunity by Central Coast Mariners

0:21 Bolt: "Watch out, I'm on the way!" Bolt: "Watch out, I'm on the way!"

Usain Bolt's dream of becoming a professional footballer has moved a step closer after earning an "indefinite" trial at Central Coast Mariners.

The eight-time Olympic champion expressed his desire to move into football following his retirement from athletics and will train with the A-League side to try and earn a contract.

Speaking on a video link, Bolt said: "I just want to say thanks to everybody at the Central Coast Mariners for giving me this opportunity to play professional football in the A-League.

"I'm looking forward to the opportunity to prove that with hard work anything is possible, and I'm going to come here and do my best.

"Watch out, I'm on the way. Remember, I don't take limits!"

A statement from the Australian club read: "The Central Coast Mariners can confirm that Usain Bolt has committed to an indefinite training period with the club, with the aim to develop the 'world's fastest man' into a professional footballer."