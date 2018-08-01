England advance to Hockey World Cup quarter-finals with 2-0 win over South Korea

England celebrate after advancing to the quarter-finals

England will face reigning champions the Netherlands in the quarter-finals of the Women's World Cup after they beat South Korea 2-0 in their cross-over match on Tuesday.

Sophie Bray opened the scoring for England in the early stages and Danny Kerry's side were able to withstand a period of pressure before Lily Owsley scored a second to seal victory.

The win could have been assured earlier on but England missed a number of good opportunities in the opening period, with Alex Danson guilty of going alone when Bray was on hand for an easy tap-in.

England will now face favourites the Netherlands in the last-eight on Thursday.

Sophie Bray scored England's opening goal against South Korea

Meanwhile, India set up a quarter-final meeting with Ireland after they beat Italy in their cross-over match.

A comfortable 3-0 win was enough to see India advance into the last eight thanks to goals from Lalremsiami, Neha Goyal and Vandana Katariya

Ireland progressed straight into the last eight after they topped Pool B ahead of England.