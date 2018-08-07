Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds: All the latest headlines

1:38 Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds Sky Sports News in 60 Seconds

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

Chelsea are in advanced talks over a world-record deal for Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga - with Thibaut Courtois missing training for the second day in a row.

Joe Hart says he's left Manchester City to play regular football at Burnley after signing a two-year-deal.

Stan Kroenke is set to take full control of Arsenal after making a £1.8bn offer.

Formula One team Force India are set to be rescued from administration by a group of investors led by Lawrence Stroll.

And it's a great day for Team GB at the European Championships with seven gold medals won.

Hit play on the video at the top of the screen now for our quickfire round-up ...