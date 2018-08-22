WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:31 SSN in 60 Seconds SSN in 60 Seconds

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

SSN in 60 Seconds brings you the major stories and breaking news in just one minute.

There's a round-up of Wednesday's Sky Bet Championship action, as Bolton went third in the table with victory against Birmingham.

There was late drama between Aston Villa and Brentford, while Stoke's nightmare start to the season continued.

There is an update on Livingston's search for a new manager following Kenny Miller's departure earlier in the week.

And India beat England by 203 runs at Trent Bridge to leave the five-Test series poised at 2-1 to the hosts ahead of the final two Tests.

Hit play on the video at the top of the screen now for our quickfire round-up...