WATCH: FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final LIVE!

Watch a live stream of the FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 here.

The tournament will crown the king of FIFA on Saturday, and you can follow the whole event via Sky Sports' digital platforms.

Twenty million people tried to qualify, but only the world's top 32 players have descended upon The O2 in London for the tournament. They are split into 16 Xbox players and 16 PlayStation players.

Click play on the video above to watch our live stream now. You can also watch on Sky Sports Premier League.