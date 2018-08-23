WATCH: SSN in 60 Seconds

1:31 SSN in 60 Seconds SSN in 60 Seconds

Catch up on all the big headlines from Sky Sports News in our latest video bulletin.

There's a round-up of Thursday night's Europa League results with Rangers, Celtic and Burnley in action.

There's a round-up of Thursday night's Europa League results with Rangers, Celtic and Burnley in action.

Thierry Henry is offered his first top job in football management by Bordeaux.

An eventful fortnight for Danny Cipriani ends with him making his debut for Gloucester.

And Fernando Alonso says he rejected an offer from Red Bull before deciding to leave Formula One at the end of the season.

