GB hurdler Andrew Pozzi upset after Athletics World Cup at London Stadium

Andrew Pozzi was unhappy after not finishing his race on the World Cup stage

Andrew Pozzi has revealed his frustrations after failing to finish the 110m hurdles at the Athletics World Cup on Saturday at the London Stadium.

The 26-year-old Sky Sports Scholar was representing GB in the eight-nation event and was desperate to impress the home crowd and build on his preparation for the European Championships in August.

However, after a great start from the blocks, Pozzi clattered the third hurdle and could only stroll down to the finish line as he watched Pascal Martinot-Lagarde celebrate gold for France.

Pozzi, World and European indoor 60m hurdle champion, said: "The World Cup was a fantastic stage that frustratingly I didn't get to enjoy fully as a competitor.

"I collided with South Africa's Antonio Alkana in lane 1 with our arms tangling causing me to hit hurdle three hard and ending my race.

Team USA celebrate after winning the Platinum Trophy in London

"It was a big blow as we approach the European Championships but I have one race left at the Muller Anniversary Games to find my rhythm before heading to Berlin."

Pozzi was recently crowned 110m hurdles British champion to secure his place in the GB Euros squad and will head to Germany for the event between August 7-12.

The USA won the inaugural World Cup on Sunday night finishing 57 points ahead of Poland and Great Britain, seven points further behind.

Former Sky Sports Scholar Holly Bradshaw won pole vault gold on the opening day with a season's best 4.75m ahead of the USA's Katie Nageotte and France's Ninon Guillon-Romarin.