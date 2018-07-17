Imani Lansiquot delighted with senior debut at Athletics World Cup

A memorable senior debt for Imani Lansiquot (right) at the London Stadium

GB sprinter Imani Lansiquot described her senior debut at the Athletics World Cup as a "dream" after winning relay gold.

The 20-year-old Sky Sports Scholar has been in fine form over the 100m in several events around Europe this season and was fourth in the British Championships in Birmingham.

Her first senior call-up for the prestigious eight-nation competition at the London Stadium was a worthy reward and she showed no sign of nerves in the GB vest in front of the Sky Sports cameras and 30,000 fans.

A storming second leg alongside team-mates Asha Philip, Bianca Williams and Shannon Hylton in the 4x100m relay provided Britain's only triumph of the second day to help the hosts finish third in the overall standings.

Lansiquot said: "For my first ever senior experience, I couldn't be more thrilled with taking a win with the girls.

1:37 Imani Lansiquot impressed with baton and mic as she interviewed her GB relay team-mates after winning gold Imani Lansiquot impressed with baton and mic as she interviewed her GB relay team-mates after winning gold

"The event was so much fun, the fast-paced nature kept things exciting, and the crowd were amazing!

"I've been dreaming of running in that stadium since I was 14 and my first experience couldn't have been more positive.

"I ran the second leg, where I practised in Geneva earlier this season, so I just wanted to run as hard as I could and made sure I got the baton safely round.

"I am now looking forward to returning to the Olympic stadium for the London Anniversary Games at the weekend where I'll run in the 100m and the 4x100m."

The USA won the inaugural World Cup finishing 57 points ahead of Poland and Great Britain seven points further behind.