Imani Lansiquot fifth in 100m final at Anniversary Games in Diamond League

Imani Lansiquot is now sixth in the British all-time fastest list

Imani Lansiquot smashed her PB in the 100m final as she finished fifth with another stunning show in the Anniversary Games at the London Stadium.

The 20-year-old Sky Sports Scholar has already impressed in several low-profile events around Europe this season but has now shown off her huge potential at the London Stadium in back-to-back weekends.

It will have given the GB selectors plenty of food for thought ahead of Monday's announcement for the final European Championship squad with a third spot in the 100m up for grabs.

"For my first ever Diamond League, the biggest race I've ever been in and my second time in the Olympic stadium, I could not be happier with how it went," said Lansiquot who will also run in the relay on Sunday.

"I wanted to leave with a season's best, so to leave with a brand new PB of 11.11, be sixth in the British all-time list and to have raced girls I've looked up to for years is amazing.

"Hopefully I have it in my legs to go faster this season, and fingers crossed for selection for the Europeans!

"It's such a good time for British female sprinting and we are all pushing each other. Our relay team is going to be flames."

Last week it was 100m relay gold in the eight-nation World Cup in her first senior competition and on Saturday she grabbed the headlines again on the Diamond League stage.

With GB team-mate Asha Philip surprisingly not quick enough in the qualifiers, Lansiquot first broke her PB in the heats (11.19) and in the final went even quicker with 11.11 to secure fifth.

Two-time Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who only returned to competition last month after the birth of

her son, won in 10.98s.

Fellow Sky Sports Scholar Andrew Pozzi will compete in the 110m hurdles on Sunday and boosted his preparation with a 10.44s PB in seventh spot in the 100m. American Ronnie Baker won the final in 9.90.