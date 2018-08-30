Sportswoman of the Month: Dina Asher-Smith, Georgia Hall, Laura Kenny and Lizelle Lee up for award

Dina Asher-Smith won three golds at the European Championships in August

Who is your Sportswoman of the Month? It's time to have your say by voting on our Twitter poll.

Dina Asher-Smith, Georgia Hall, Laura Kenny and Lizelle Lee are all up for the award, and you can head to @SportswomenSky to cast your vote.

✅VOTE: Who is your Sportswoman of the Month?



👇Vote now — Sportswomen (@SportswomenSky) August 30, 2018

Asher-Smith enjoyed a spectacular European Championships in August, winning 100m, 200m and 4x100m gold in Berlin.

Hall secured a maiden major golf title with a thrilling victory on home soil at the Ricoh Women's British Open.

Lee smashed 104 from just 58 balls as Surrey Stars crushed Loughborough Lightning to win their maiden Kia Super League crown.

Kenny claimed two cycling golds at the European Championships in Glasgow, winning the elimination race and team pursuit.

Head to @SportswomenSky to have your say now - voting closes at 5pm on Monday