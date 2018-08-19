Swimming News

Ellen Keane wins 100m breaststroke SB8 at World Para European Championships in Dublin

Last Updated: 19/08/18 8:51pm

Ellen Keane had already won Ireland's first medal at the Championships on Friday
Ellen Keane wrapped up her World Para European Championships with a stunning gold in the 100m breaststroke in front of an ecstatic Irish crowd on Sunday.

The 23-year-old Dublin swimmer narrowly missed out on the podium in the 100m butterfly and backstroke in her opening two events, and finally got her hands on silverware on Friday in the 200m Individual Medley.

Keane admitted that final was emotionally her "toughest ever race" and said she was intent on winning another medal.

Late on Sunday afternoon with a packed National Aquatic Centre cheering her every move, the pressure was cranked up again but she delivered in glorious fashion to storm home in the 100m breaststroke SB8.

Keane, breaststroke bronze medallist from the 2016 Rio Paralympics, touched the wall 5.35 seconds ahead of Spanish rival Nuria Marques Soto and Greece's Efthymia Gkouli.

