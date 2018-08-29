Ellen Keane on her amazing World Para European Championships in Dublin

Ellen Keane won two medals at the World Para European Championships

The pressure was huge. She was the face of the World Para European Championships in Dublin and was performing in her home pool at the National Aquatic Centre.

Ellen Keane didn't disappoint with two fourths, a bronze and a beautiful gold on one very noisy Sunday night on the last day of competition.

The 23-year-old Sky Sports Scholar reveals all of her emotions, an extraordinary medal ceremony and how Limerick's hurlers made a minor dent on the golden celebrations!

Since the Championships it's been a whirlwind. It all feels like a dream and it feels like it didn't happen - it obviously did!

Leading up to Dublin I was really nervous, really really nervous, although some days I was really excited.

It was a pretty amazing week and it was just so bizarre having it in my home pool. The crowd were amazing and that put some added pressure on. As soon as I saw the pool coming together I got very excited.

There was also a big picture of me on the side of the pool so that definitely gave me some nerves!

After the competition started, I had to wait two days to get going and that was hard. I turned up for my first race - the 100m butterfly - and it was cancelled!

And so my very first race in my home pool in front of my home crowd was a straight final!

That was very daunting and although I wasn't disappointed with fourth - it wasn't my favourite event - I knew I could have gone faster.

The 100m backstroke was next and that was another straight final and that was really good. I really stepped up and it was great to finally race properly.

We all had race plans for all our events and that was the race where I executed my plan the best. I also felt less pressure. It was fourth again and I missed a medal by less than a second, but I was just delighted to swim so fast and it was the fastest I had swum since the Rio Paralympics.

In the 200m IM heats, two dropped out so it meant I was guaranteed a place in the final. That meant I was able to reserve my energy and save myself for the final. That's why my heat time was so slow!

It was great to have the crowd on my side for the final, and I felt I had a good chance of a medal. To finally win a medal and win the first medal for Ireland was just amazing. I was probably more emotional winning that bronze than winning gold in the breaststroke.

I didn't swim as fast as I wanted in my last race but I knew I was capable of winning gold on that Sunday night. It was just a case of getting the job done and to stay focused. I was so glad I was able to do that.

Everyone was messaging me that night and my phone was blowing up!

The medal ceremony was very strange though! They had a decoy and they pretended this woman was presenting me with the medal. It turned out it was my coach!

I walked out and two seconds before the ceremony and I saw my coach in a tracksuit. Then I saw him in a suit about to give out the medals so that was a very special moment! I got very emotional having the whole crowd singing the national anthem.

I had so much support following the championships and so many people congratulating me and having the country behind me.

Unfortunately I won gold on the same day of the All-Ireland hurling final and so I didn't quite get the limelight I wanted!

But I was delighted. I'm at Disneyland in France for some fun and then it's all onward and upwards for Tokyo in two years.