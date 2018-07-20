Australian and Philippines basketball players banned after brawl

After the World Cup qualifier brawl, the Australian Daniel Kickert received the longest match ban

Thirteen basketball players and two coaches were suspended and fined after a brawl between the Philippines and Australia in a 2019 World Cup qualifier.

Video of the brawl on July 2 went viral, with punches thrown, chairs tossed at players from the crowd and security intervention needed to restore order.

Ten Philippines players were banned from between one and six matches.

FIBA, the sports governing body, fined the Philippines national federation as well as sanctioning the assistant coach and head coach, Vincent "Chot" Reyes, for unsportsmanlike behaviour.

Philippines federation president Al Panlilio admitted in Manila "it could have been worse".

"FIBA was quite fair in the process," he said, adding he was not sure if the federation would appeal.

Coaches from both teams suggest they will not appeal

Of the Australian players, three were given bans of between one and five matches, with the worst sanction handed to Daniel Kickert, who was seen elbowing a Philippines player before the brawl erupted.

Basketball Australia was also fined around £62,000 for removing floor decals a day before the eventful game.

The national federation's chief executive Anthony Moore indicated they would not appeal this decision.

"As we stated at the outset, Basketball Australia sincerely regrets the incident," Moore said.

"We acknowledge the sanctions handed down against Australian players and acknowledge the sanctions imposed against Philippines players and officials involved in the incident.

"We are seeking further clarification from FIBA about possible sanctions against other officials and fans involved in the incident."