Alex Johnson returns to AFL action after six years out

Sydney Swans defender Alex Johnson will make his first senior AFL appearance after almost six years and 12 knee operations.

The 26-year-old was out for 2,136 days and overcame 12 knee operations, five of which were reconstructions, since his last senior AFL game against Hawthorn in the 2012 grand final.

He will be making his first reappearance on Saturday night when Sydney take on Collingwood at the SCG.

"I'm really excited, just a whole bunch of emotions," Johnson said.

"There's been times when it's been really tough. I've been through a lot over the journey but I always had my sights on getting back to the AFL. That's why I've stuck at it."

He credits the club's support "from the bottom to the top" for his opportunity to continue his AFL career.

Talking of his team, he said: "A lot of them had never seen [him] run".

Sydney coach John Longmire has hailed the footballer's comeback as "one of the more remarkable stories I've ever seen in professional sport".

Longmire said: "He's had great belief in himself. You can't deny that there's been plenty of down times ... it's an incredible story of resilience.

"He absolutely deserves a game. It's not a shock or a surprise, he's been playing really well in our reserves for quite a while now."

Team-mates and fans have followed Johnson's rehabilitation, with the club's website documenting his recovery process and hospital visits.

The tribute video also reveals the half-back flank suffered a reoccurring knee infection and one bout of groin surgery along the way.

The Sydney side call Johnson's story "one of persistence, toughness and courage".