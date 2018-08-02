Joe Fraser set for European gymnastics Championships in Glasgow

Joe Fraser is enjoying being back in the competitive arena again

GB gymnast Joe Fraser cannot wait to show off his skills at the European Championships seven months after a serious injury.

The Glasgow stage awaits the 19-year-old Sky Sports Scholar who has fought patiently back to fitness after damaging his ankle in a training fall in January.

Fraser, who specialises in the pommel, rings and parallel bar, will compete at the SSE Hydro between August 2-12.

"I honestly can't wait for the Europeans," Fraser said. "It will be my first major championships in the UK and I can't wait to show everyone what we have been working on in the gym.

"My target throughout my injury was to come back for the Euros and having succeeded I'm proud of myself for that!

1:45 Joe Fraser takes you into his gym and opens up on his fight back to fitness Joe Fraser takes you into his gym and opens up on his fight back to fitness

"Me and the boys have worked so hard for the competition and we are so looking forward to it."

Glasgow and Berlin (athletics) are hosting the inaugural event which also includes swimming, cycling, golf, rowing and triathlon.

It will be a stern test for Fraser who only returned to action at the Portugal World Cup in June where he unveiled his own unique skill on the Pommel Horse.