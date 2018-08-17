Francesca Summers in GB modern pentathlon squad for World Championships in Mexico

Francecsa Summers will be looking for more glory on the big stage in Mexico City

Francesca Summers is delighted to have been named in the GB squad for the Modern Pentathlon World Championships in Mexico City in September.

The 22-year-old Sky Sports Scholar, who recently graduated from her fashion studies in Paris, is part of the eight-strong team for the event that runs between September 10-13.

Summers will return to the stage of one of her greatest triumphs when, as a 19-year-old, she stormed to Junior World Championship glory in the Mexican capital.

She has only appeared twice internationally this season but qualified for the final at both of her World Cup appearances and will be looking to make a first major championship final since 2015.

0:32 Francesca Summers says being a Sky Sports Scholar has boosted her skillset Francesca Summers says being a Sky Sports Scholar has boosted her skillset

"I'm so happy to be selected to compete in Mexico City," Summers said. "I'm just so excited to be competing on the world stage again against the best athletes in the world.

"I'm currently in France doing altitude training and I'm focused on getting stronger, adapting and acclimatising as the World Championships will be at altitude.

"The altitude makes it much tougher but I am really looking forward to getting stuck into competing again and doing the best I can."