Sport England appoint Tim Hollingsworth as new chief executive

Tim Hollingsworth will take over as Sport England chief executive in November

Tim Hollingsworth has been appointed as Sport England's new chief executive.

Hollingsworth, currently chief executive of the British Paralympic Association (BPA), replaces Jennie Price who announced in May that she would be stepping down after 11 years in the role.

He led the BPA through a golden period of success, with ParalympicsGB achieving 147 medals at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games.

"I am absolutely delighted to be appointed as the next chief executive of Sport England," said Hollingsworth, who will take up his new role in November.

"The organisation is one I know well and its vision and strategy have never been more important as we seek as a nation to maximise the ways in which people from all areas of society are attracted to, access and benefit from sport and physical activity.

"I would also like to express my gratitude to everyone involved in the Paralympic movement for the past seven incredible years and am pleased the BPA will remain a key partner in my new role. It is one that I relish and I can't wait to get started."

Sports Minister Tracey Crouch said: "Tim is a fantastic appointment by Sport England and I am sure he will do a great job in leading the organisation and continuing the implementation of the government's world leading sport strategy - encouraging more people to get involved in sport and physical activity for the positive impact it can have on their lives.

"Tim has great experience in sports administration and will seamlessly take the baton from Jennie Price, who I thank for her hard work over the past decade."