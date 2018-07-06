Joe Fraser makes GB gymnastics European Championships squad for Glasgow

Joe Fraser will be at his first major competition as a senior

Gymnast Joe Fraser is thrilled to be in the GB squad for next month's European Championships after suffering a serious ankle injury in January.

The 19-year-old Sky Sports Scholar has been battling back to fitness since picking up a training injury after Christmas.

Fraser returned to action at the Portugal World Cup in June where he unveiled his own unique skill on the pommel horse, but his selection for a major competition for the first time at senior level is a huge boost.

"I'm so proud to be in the European Championships team," Fraser said about the event at the SSE Hydro arena in Glasgow between August 2-12.

"After my ankle injury that set me back for over four months, to have made such progress and be back ready and fully fit for the Euros I am ecstatic.

"The trials for me throughout my rehab were always a target for me to get back for so I had a clear mission and it was a smart target.

"It gave me a vision and I knew exactly how I was doing which I have to thank my coach and physios.

"This will be my first senior team major so I'm really looking forward to the experience.

"Having trained with these guys throughout my career I can't wait for us to showcase what we can do to a home crowd in Scotland."