Motorcycle rider William Dunlop killed in accident at Skerries 100

Motorcycle rider William Dunlop has been killed in an accident at the Skerries 100 road races in Dublin.

The 32-year-old from Northern Ireland, part of the famous Dunlop motorcycle racing dynasty, was taking part in practice at the time of the incident.

It is the third tragedy to hit the family after William's father Robert died in a crash at the North West 200 in 2008 and his uncle Joey was killed while racing in Estonia in 2000.

The Dunlops are household names in motorcycle racing, with Joey winning a record 26 times at the Isle of Man TT races.

William's brother Michael has also won 18 races at the Isle of Man event.

William, a former winner at the North West 200 and Ulster Grand Prix, chose not to compete in this year's Isle of Man TT but returned home to be with his partner Janine who is pregnant with their second child.

During his career, he recorded 108 Irish National Road Race wins, including 15 at the Skerries circuit, which claimed his life.

He is understood to have been taking part in an open race practice session on his R1 Yamaha when he crashed on the third lap.

In a statement, the Loughshinny Club, which organises the Skerries 100, said they "deeply regretted" that William Dunlop had passed away "following injures received in a tragic accident that occurred during practice".

It added: "The Loughshinny Motorcycle Supporters Club extends their heartfelt sympathy to William Dunlop's family and friends. Our thoughts and prayers are with them as this very sad time."