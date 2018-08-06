'Smart Shorts' competition to showcase short films on equality and inclusion in sport

A short films competition organised by the charity Sport Allies and the London Film School is being supported by Sky Sports.

'Smart Shorts' is aimed at emerging film-making talent - particularly those using smartphone technology to make short films - who are passionate about equality and inclusion in sport.

Are you a film-maker? Sport Allies is proud to launch Smart Shorts, an exciting new film competition in partnership with London Film School (@lfsorguk). Promoting new voices, LGBT inclusion and gender equality. Apply here!https://t.co/beO8Z8LNWd — Sport Allies (@SportAllies) July 14, 2018

Applicants need to be able to provide a link to a short they have made, and an outline for an idea for a new three-minute film which will appeal to young people. Successful applicants will then be invited to attend a two-day workshop in London in September, where industry experts and professionals will assist them with additional skills training and advice on how to pitch their visions.

Five winning pitches will then be supported to make their films for broadcast on Sky Sports later in 2018, and at least one film-maker will be offered a paid internship to create content for the Warwick Rowers, the successful calendar project which has raised thousands of pounds for Sport Allies. The charity, founded in 2014, works to promote more inclusive attitudes in sport, particularly towards the LGBT community, making use of both imagery and film.

The Warwick Rowers calendar project has raised thousands of pounds for the Sport Allies charity (picture: Chris Jepson)

Angus Malcolm, the founder and chair of Sport Allies, says the competition will produce content that can inspire greater inclusion in society through the power of sport. 'Smart Shorts' will focus on how film can be low cost yet high impact, using smartphone technology and viral marketing principles.

"We are seeing a lot of polarisation in social attitudes around the world," said Malcolm. "As well as funding Sport Allies, the Warwick Rowers films have reached nearly 40m people in over 140 countries, bringing hope and support to people who see little prospect around them for a more inclusive future."

Project organiser Amanda White, an expert in film-based education and communication, added: "Film is recognised as one of the most effective and powerful means of communication. I have been excited by how the Warwick Rowers have capitalised on that, and I am delighted to be working with Sport Allies, London Film School and Sky Sports to showcase the opportunities now available to film-makers everywhere."

Film-makers will be given training and advice at a special masterclass in London in September

The London Film School (LFS), a non-profit educational charity based in Covent Garden, is internationally celebrated for its commitment to film, craft excellence, innovation and creative freedom. The School is consistently rated as one of the top international film schools.

Saskia van Roomen, Outreach Manager of LFS, said: "We're very excited about the potential for mobile technology to open up film-making to more people who might feel film is not a tool available to them.

"Online platforms and accessible technology means that people can now communicate their own experiences and stories with high production values. This is an exciting and dynamic time for film-making, and we're proud to promote greater access to that revolution."

Sky Sports has demonstrated its commitment to inclusion in sport through its ongoing support for Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign. This year, Sky is also partnering with Inclusive Employers to widen the reach of National Inclusion Week, which begins on September 24.

Film-makers with or without formal training who have strong ideas for original digital film content and can demonstrate some skill and experience are invited to apply for 'Smart Shorts' now. Applications are encouraged from throughout the UK; the deadline is Monday, August 13.