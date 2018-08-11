GB men's gymnastics team denied gold at European Championships in Glasgow

Joe Fraser's ankle injury is firmly behind him after shining in Scotland

High bar heartache hit Great Britain's men's gymnastics team as they had to settle for silver behind Russia for the third consecutive European Championships in Glasgow.

The five-strong team had dragged back the qualification deficit of seven to almost a single point with Sky Sports Scholar Joe Fraser producing fireworks on the parallel bars heading onto the last piece of apparatus.

But falls for Dominick Cunningham and James Hall proved to be crucial to end their quest of overhauling their rivals for the first time since 2012 and a historic gold.

Russia triumphed by 257.260 points to 253.362, but at least the Brits can now look forward to Sunday's individual finals in which double Olympic champion Max Whitlock and Fraser should be in buoyant mood.

All five members of the GB team will be in action with 19-year-old Fraser in the parallel bars and high bar, Courtney Tulloch on rings and Cunningham and Hall on vault and high bar.

Fraser, whose 15.233 score on the parallel bars was the pick of the performances on Saturday, said: "I'm really pleased with how things went and we came so close but we can learn such a lot from this.

"To be out there in front of a home crowd was just unreal. It's just a case of me showing the rest of the team I'm worthy of my place.

"I tried to have as much fun as I could. I told myself 'I do routines in the gym every day' so I just wanted to go out there and show everybody what I could do.

"I'm starting to feel like I belong out there now and I'm just looking forward to doing it all again on Sunday."