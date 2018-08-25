RVT Sports Day returns to raise money for LGBT charity HERO

Tug-of-war is just one of the many events that makes up the annual RVT Sports Day in Vauxhall

It's a sporting occasion like no other - and an August Bank Holiday institution for London's LGBT community, raising thousands of pounds for charity every year.

On Monday afternoon, 12 teams will compete in the Royal Vauxhall Tavern Sports Day in south London, in events ranging from a familar three-legged race to the iconic 'handbag throw'. Each team has pledged £500 in donations to go to HERO (Health Equality and Rights Organisation), with much more money to be raised from spectators on the day.

The Sports Day has been running in its current form since 2007, but charts its origins back to the early 1980s. This year, amid guaranteed fun and frivolity on track and field, HERO is seeking to raise further awareness around the serious issue of mental health and suicide prevention.

HERO's chief executive Ian Howley expects the inclusive spirit and welcoming atmosphere to once again draw another big crowd to Vauxhall Pleasure Gardens.

"There's always such a great community feel at Sports Day," Howley tells Sky Sports. "It's relaxed and entertaining, but it's also a vital way for us to raise funds. Last year we hit £13,000 - the most we've raised since the event returned in 2007.

The Sports Day raised £13,000 for charity last year

"This will now be our 12th consecutive edition and it's become not only a fixture in the LGBTQ calendar, but also an important way to bring people together.

"We encourage anyone taking part to come in fancy dress, whether that's sporty or whatever they want to wear. Just having fun is the name of the game."

As is tradition, proceedings will begin with a ceremonial handbag throw by the Mayor of Lambeth, while other events on the itinerary include tug-of-war, relay drag race, a balloon pop challenge, an egg and spoon race, the 'chicken run' ("that's running with an egg between your legs," Howley helpfully explains), and the much-anticipated rhythmic gymnastics.

"The gymnastics started on the Sports Day after London 2012, purely as a bit of extra fun," says Howley. "But now people get really serious about it, and practice routines for weeks in advance.

"It's full of creativity and has for many people become the highlight of the whole day."

Beefmincers unchallenged in the Tug of War! pic.twitter.com/gUXgewIkZs — RVT Sports Day - in partnership with HERO (@RVTSportsDay) August 28, 2017

The Sports Day was first revitalised by GMFA, the gay men's health project, working alongside the Royal Vauxhall Tavern (RVT), South London's oldest surviving gay venue and a Grade II listed building which is located adjacent to the Pleasure Gardens.

GMFA is now one of two projects operating as part of the HERO organisation; the other, OutLife, offers health and life advice for LGBT people.

Among the issues tackled by the charity is suicide in the LGBT community, with Howley keen to get more people talking about prevention.

"Suicide is a silent epidemic," he explains. "A lot of LGBT people experience mental health issues, or have lost friends to suicide.

"Statistics show one in seven people in the LGBT community will have experienced suicidal thoughts at some stage. From that one in seven, around a quarter will go on to act upon those thoughts."

12 teams, including the London Gay Men's Chorus, will compete for top honours at Vauxhall Pleasure Gardens on Bank Holiday Monday

Howley says those living in rural areas, where they may be isolated from other LGBT people, are among those at additional risk, while other groups and demographics are also more susceptible.

"Numbers increase if you are from the black, Asian or minority ethnic communities, especially if you are a BAME woman," he adds. "Nearly half of all trans people will contemplate taking their own life, which is a shocking statistic in itself."

Howley and the HERO team are pleased to see the Sports Day event become more inclusive this year. Of the 12 teams competing, two will be women's teams.

Through the additional work of OutLife, HERO is able to offer assistance and support to more members of the wider LGBT community, with GMFA - which was founded in 1992 as 'Gay Men Fighting AIDS' - continuing to focus on the health and wellbeing of gay men.

The Sports Day proceedings always attract big crowds to south London

One health issue that disproportionately affects the LGBT community, and often leads to discrimination, is HIV. "We see how HIV impacts on gay, bisexual and trans men's mental health," says Howley. "It's not uncommon that some newly diagnosed people end up experiencing mental health issues because of the struggles their diagnosis brings, with some taking their own lives.

"We've also seen how stigma towards those who are living with HIV can affect their health. We have lost too many people because of the stigma they receive.

"That's why for this year's RVT Sports Day, we are so focused on raising money to help LGBTQ+ people who are struggling. It's time for action on suicide in our communities."

This year, the RVT Sports Day will be hosted by Timberlina, with commentary by Bob Ballard and Nick Heath. The action gets underway from 1pm in the Vauxhall Pleasure Gardens in south London, just behind the RVT itself. You can pledge donations for any of the 12 teams competing through the links on the HERO website page.