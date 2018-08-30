Aussie Rules player Maggie Varcoe dies following on-field head injury

Maggie Varcoe (credit: North Adelaide Football Club)

Australian Rules football player Maggie Varcoe has died aged 27 following a head injury sustained during an on-field collision with one of her team-mates.

Varcoe suffered a head injury following the freak accident while playing in a suburban women's Australian Rules football game for Angle Vale FC on Sunday.

Reports in Australian media say Varcoe walked off the pitch after the on-field collision but later collapsed in the changing rooms.

She was taken by ambulance to the Royal Adelaide Hospital where she remained in a coma for four days before passing away on Thursday surrounded by her family.

Maggie's brother, Travis Varcoe, is an Australian Rules footballer for Collingwood FC.