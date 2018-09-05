Gymnast Joe Fraser on overcoming injury to winning silver at European Championships

Joe Fraser is delighted to be competing again after such a bad injury

"We knew if we all switched it on in the final we'd still have a chance against them.

"We all just went for it and left it all out there in the arena. There were no hold-backs, we did out hardest routines, we went for the biggest starts and biggest scores."

Joe Fraser and his three GB team-mates gave the mighty Russians a huge fright at the European Championships in the team final in August but just got pipped to gold.

It was a magnificent effort in front of thousands of screaming fans inside Glasgow's SSE Arena, especially considering Fraser was in a crumpled heap eight months before with an ankle injury.

With the World Championship trials this weekend, the 19-year-old Sky Sports Scholar from Birmingham reveals his emotional journey from agony to podium and beyond...

"I was on top of the world and then all of a sudden I got my injury. I'm so grateful to everyone around me and that medal isn't just my medal - it's for everyone who's helped me on this journey.

Winning silver was an amazing achievement and I'm so proud of each and everyone of us. The support network I've got behind me has helped me massively to stay motivated in what was the hardest period in my career.

Coming back from such a huge injury was such a huge motivation. When I first injured my ankle after Christmas we knew the Commonwealth Games in April would be too soon and that the Europeans was a more realistic target.

That gave me a clear goal in my rehab and made fired me up to push myself to get ready for the trials.

Once I was fully recovered and I knew I'd made the team it felt like a huge weight was lifted off my shoulders. There had been so much hard work, everyone was pushing me and I was desperate not to come back too quickly. But I knew I was doing it safely.

The European Championships was huge and Russia were the biggest rivals having won the team competition the previous two times.

We saw how good they were in qualification and how so far ahead they were given we didn't have such a bad day.

We all just went for it and it all worked well to start with. Because the Russians followed us we were able to set the benchmark and the plan was to put them under pressure.

Early on, they were feeling it a bit and going into the last apparatus we were only 0.5 points behind.

We clearly pushed them to their limit but we made a few mistakes on the high bar. We train six days a week in the gym and mistakes happen.

We will bounce back though and we are just looking forward to the World Championships in Qatar at the end of October.

This weekend is the men's London Open which is the trials for the Worlds. It will be great to get back out there and I'm feeling so positive after the Europeans.

I hope to show everybody what I can do again and hopefully make that Worlds team. But as always, the job in hand is always my priority, enjoying myself and then we'll see what happens after that!