Aliya Mustafina and Fabian Hambuchen join Sam Oldham at Superstars of Gymnastics

Olympic gold medalists Aliya Mustafina and Fabian Hambuchen have been confirmed as the latest additional entrants to the Superstars of Gymnastics line-up.

Simone Biles and Max Whitlock were the first names confirmed on the all-star list for the high-profile event which takes place at The O2 in March next year - and the latest release has revealed more A-list talent.

Russia's two-time Olympic champion Mustafina and Germany's Hambuchen, who claimed the Rio 2016 title on the horizontal bars will be in attendance in London, while home fans will also have a couple of additional names to Whitlock.

"I am very excited to join the Superstars of Gymnastics alongside the biggest names in the sport. I am looking forward to returning to London and with so many top names performing it is going to be a very special day." Fabian Hambuchen

England's Courtney Tulloch and Sam Oldham will also compete, bringing their Commonwealth and Olympic medal-winning talents to the Docklands.

Tulloch won two gold medals at this year's Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast, taking top spot on rings and the team medal with England, adding to Commonwealth silver on the vault and two medals at the recent European Championship.

Sam Oldham competes on the Rings at the World Cup of Gymnastics

Meanwhile Oldham was a key part of the Team GB men's team that secured a brilliant all-around bronze at London 2012 and has won four European Championship silver medals (three times on horizontal bar, and team in 2014).

He was also part of the England team that took all-around gold at the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Mustafina, who took Olympic gold in the uneven bars and silver in the team event at both London 2012 and Rio 2016, cannot wait for a return to a familiar venue.

"I have fantastic memories of London from 2012 - it is where I won my first Olympic medals including my first gold so I cannot wait to be back at The O2," she said.

"With the names already announced I know this is going to be a great day of gymnastics with many of the top stars from around the world."

You can watch The Superstars of Gymnastics on Sky Sports in March 2019