Team GB snowboarder Ellie Soutter dies aged 18

Team GB snowboarder Ellie Soutter died on her 18th birthday on Wednesday, the British Olympic Association has announced.

Soutter was considered a rising star in the sport, having won bronze at the European Youth Olympic Winter Festival in Turkey last year where she also carried the British flag.

In a joint statement, BOA chairman Hugh Robertson and athlete commission chairman Ben Hawes said: "Ellie was an incredibly popular and well-liked member of the team.

"Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this sad time."

Soutter was just 16 when she won her Youth Olympic medal in Turkey in 2017. It was the only medal Team GB took home from the event.

Ellie Soutter's latest profile pic on her Facebook page

After achieving the podium finish, Soutter told British Ski and Snowboard (BSS): "I don't think it's quite sunk in yet. I'm a little bit emotional. I cried as I crossed the line."

BSS described her as "one of the country's best up-and-coming snowboarders".

Soutter said a call-up to the Olympics was her "ultimate ambition". She was being coached French Olympic silver medallist Deborah Anthonioz.

Her father, Tony Soutter, said he was "so proud of the beautiful young woman she had turned into".

"This cruel world took my soulmate and 'Bessie' from me yesterday on her 18th birthday," he posted on Facebook.

Soutter in snowboarding action from 2017 (Facebook)

"I was so proud of the beautiful young woman she had turned into. Ellie I will miss you more than you could have ever imagined. Rest in peace you little Champion!"

Soutter, who grew up in Surrey before moving to the Alps, was due to return to snowboard cross competition in August after being selected in the British team for the Junior World Championships in New Zealand.

She was also an inaugural member of the British Europa Cup snowboard cross programme, which got underway earlier this year.