England lose to Netherlands, Ireland make Hockey World Cup semi-finals

England are dumped out by the seven-time world champions

England's hockey World Cup campaign ended on Thursday night with a 2-0 defeat to the Netherlands, while Ireland made the semi-finals after a 3-1 shootout win over India.

It was always going to be a tough ask for the hosts in front of their home fans at the Lee Valley Hockey Centre, and they fell behind to the defending champions as Lidewij Welten scored with one minute left in the first period.

Caia van Maasakker smashed the crossbar following a penalty corner and Suzy Petty hacked off the line during a second quarter spent largely on the back foot.

The Dutch had 11 shots to England's nought in the first half and their dominance continued as Laurien Leurink doubled the lead as the seven-time world champions eased through and will face Australia in Saturday's semi-final.

England head coach Danny Kerry said: "I am really proud of the way they went about it. Holland were the better team, and the better team won.

"As a coach you can't ask for more about the way they went about their business."

There was a jubilant sea of green earlier on Thursday as Ireland made it to the last four for the first time in their history after a dramatic finale against India.

Jubilation for Ireland as they make the semi-finals for the first time

A tight match at the ended goalless and it was Ireland's goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran who proved to be the hero.

She denied three of India's four attempts, allowing Chloe Watkins to convert the decisive penalty and set up a semi-final

meeting with Spain.

Ireland were the second-lowest ranked country coming into the tournament and reached the quarter-finals by topping Pool B ahead of India and hosts England.